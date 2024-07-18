Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Has $252,000 Position in Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED – Free Report) by 10.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,589 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 618 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Medifast were worth $252,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Medifast by 53.1% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,628 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. Triumph Capital Management acquired a new stake in Medifast during the fourth quarter worth about $213,000. Vest Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Medifast during the fourth quarter worth about $232,000. Aigen Investment Management LP grew its position in Medifast by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 3,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prairiewood Capital LLC lifted its stake in Medifast by 26.7% during the first quarter. Prairiewood Capital LLC now owns 7,215 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520 shares during the period. 95.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:MED opened at $19.49 on Thursday. Medifast, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.89 and a 1 year high of $109.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.84 and a 200-day moving average of $35.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $213.22 million, a P/E ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.15.

Medifast ( NYSE:MED Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The specialty retailer reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.12). Medifast had a net margin of 7.55% and a return on equity of 36.64%. The firm had revenue of $174.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.67 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 49.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Medifast, Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, DA Davidson cut shares of Medifast from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $17.50 in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th.

Medifast, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of weight loss, weight management, and healthy living products in the United States and the Asia-Pacific. It offers bars, puffs, cereal, crunchers, drinks, hearty choices, oatmeal, pancakes, pudding, soft serve, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups under the OPTAVIA, OPTAVIA ACTIVE, and Optimal Health brand names.

