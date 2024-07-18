Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Has $266,000 Stock Position in Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its stake in Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,525 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 391 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Movado Group were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Movado Group by 112.4% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Movado Group by 1,246.9% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 3,616 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Movado Group by 50.9% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,529 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Movado Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Movado Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $235,000. 72.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of Movado Group in a report on Friday, May 31st.

NYSE:MOV opened at $26.01 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $577.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.53 and a beta of 1.04. Movado Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.92 and a 1-year high of $31.44. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.91.

Movado Group (NYSE:MOV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $136.67 million during the quarter. Movado Group had a net margin of 6.09% and a return on equity of 8.18%. Sell-side analysts predict that Movado Group, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 12th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.38%. Movado Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.21%.

Movado Group, Inc designs, sources, markets, and distributes watches in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Watch and Accessory Brands, and Company Stores. The company offers its watches under the Movado, Concord, Ebel, Olivia Burton, and MVMT brands, as well as licensed brands comprising Coach, Tommy Hilfiger, HUGO BOSS, Lacoste, and Calvin Klein.

