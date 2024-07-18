Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Has $286,000 Holdings in Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund decreased its holdings in shares of Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,533 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,849 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Gogo were worth $286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Gogo by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 28,332 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 1,538 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Gogo by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 509,592 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,735 shares during the period. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Gogo by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 45,233 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 6,179 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in shares of Gogo by 51.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 33,221 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 11,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gogo in the 4th quarter valued at about $140,000. 69.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GOGO opened at $9.35 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.39, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a current ratio of 4.20. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.99 and a beta of 1.13. Gogo Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.53 and a 52 week high of $17.94.

Gogo ( NASDAQ:GOGO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $104.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.62 million. Gogo had a return on equity of 229.65% and a net margin of 38.61%. On average, analysts forecast that Gogo Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Gogo from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gogo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.30.

Gogo Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband connectivity services to the aviation industry in the United States and internationally. The company's product platform includes networks, antennas, and airborne equipment and software. It offers in-flight systems; in-flight services; aviation partner support; and engineering, design, and development services, as well as production operations functions.

