Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Increases Stake in Enhabit, Inc. (NYSE:EHAB)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its position in Enhabit, Inc. (NYSE:EHAB – Free Report) by 10.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 33,042 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,193 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Enhabit were worth $385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Enhabit by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,666,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,247,000 after purchasing an additional 32,611 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Enhabit by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 966,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,003,000 after buying an additional 193,675 shares in the last quarter. Orchard Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Enhabit by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Orchard Capital Management LLC now owns 600,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,214,000 after buying an additional 31,929 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its position in Enhabit by 56.8% during the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 489,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,067,000 after acquiring an additional 177,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of Enhabit by 12,146.2% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 244,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,543,000 after acquiring an additional 242,924 shares during the period.

EHAB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Enhabit from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Enhabit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $14.00 to $8.75 in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Leerink Partnrs upgraded shares of Enhabit from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, SVB Leerink upgraded shares of Enhabit from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $8.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.79.

Shares of Enhabit stock opened at $9.69 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $486.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.84, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.86. Enhabit, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.12 and a 12-month high of $14.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Enhabit (NYSE:EHAB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. Enhabit had a positive return on equity of 1.43% and a negative net margin of 7.95%. The firm had revenue of $262.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.25 million. Analysts predict that Enhabit, Inc. will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

In other Enhabit news, Director Jeffrey Bolton purchased 10,000 shares of Enhabit stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.33 per share, with a total value of $83,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 52,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $435,650.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders bought 22,000 shares of company stock valued at $183,700 over the last quarter. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Enhabit, Inc provides home health and hospice services in the United States. Its home health services include patient education, pain management, wound care and dressing changes, cardiac rehabilitation, infusion therapy, pharmaceutical administration, and skilled observation and assessment services; practices to treat chronic diseases and conditions, including diabetes, hypertension, arthritis, Alzheimer's disease, low vision, spinal stenosis, Parkinson's disease, osteoporosis, complex wound care and chronic pain, along with disease-specific plans for patients with diabetes, congestive heart failure, post-orthopedic surgery, or injury and respiratory diseases; and physical, occupational and speech therapists provide therapy services.

