Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Purchases 1,130 Shares of Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its position in Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 22,841 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,130 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Sun Country Airlines were worth $345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Sun Country Airlines alerts:

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SNCY. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Sun Country Airlines by 39.0% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 929 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Sun Country Airlines during the first quarter valued at $251,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Sun Country Airlines in the fourth quarter worth about $307,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Sun Country Airlines in the 4th quarter worth about $431,000. Finally, HBK Investments L P bought a new stake in Sun Country Airlines during the 4th quarter valued at about $943,000.

Sun Country Airlines Stock Performance

Shares of SNCY stock opened at $12.74 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $670.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.44, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.56. Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.22 and a 52-week high of $23.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.25 and its 200 day moving average is $13.27.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Sun Country Airlines ( NASDAQ:SNCY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $311.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $316.23 million. Sun Country Airlines had a net margin of 6.48% and a return on equity of 14.35%. The company’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Grant Whitney sold 5,888 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.68, for a total value of $62,883.84. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $281,471.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Grant Whitney sold 5,888 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.68, for a total transaction of $62,883.84. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $281,471.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jude Bricker sold 2,086 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.62, for a total value of $26,325.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 122,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,551,061.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,964 shares of company stock worth $189,075. 3.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SNCY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Sun Country Airlines from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Sun Country Airlines in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.67.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Sun Country Airlines

Sun Country Airlines Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc, an air carrier company, operates scheduled passenger, air cargo, charter air transportation, and related services in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Passenger and Cargo. The company also provides crew, maintenance, and insurance services through ad hoc, repeat, short-term, and long-term service contracts; and loyalty program rewards.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNCY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Country Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Country Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.