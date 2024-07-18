Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Purchases 2,491 Shares of Enviri Co. (NYSE:NVRI)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Enviri Co. (NYSE:NVRI – Free Report) by 5.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,809 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,491 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Enviri were worth $410,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Enviri alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Enviri during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Enviri in the fourth quarter worth $144,000. Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Enviri during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,212,000. D.B. Root & Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enviri during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $477,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in Enviri during the 4th quarter valued at $442,000. 93.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enviri Stock Performance

NVRI opened at $10.09 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Enviri Co. has a 1-year low of $5.64 and a 1-year high of $10.62. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.45. The firm has a market cap of $808.21 million, a P/E ratio of -8.55 and a beta of 2.23.

Insider Buying and Selling at Enviri

Enviri ( NYSE:NVRI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.06. Enviri had a negative return on equity of 0.99% and a negative net margin of 4.35%. The company had revenue of $600.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $509.77 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.11) earnings per share. Enviri’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Enviri Co. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO F Nicholas Grasberger III acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.59 per share, with a total value of $189,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 837,901 shares in the company, valued at $6,359,668.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Enviri Profile

(Free Report)

Enviri Corporation provides environmental solutions for industrial and specialty waste streams in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Harsco Environmental and Clean Earth. The Harsco Environmental segment offers on-site services under long-term contracts for material logistics, product quality improvement, and resource recovery for iron, steel, and metals manufacturing; manufactures and sells industrial abrasives, roofing granules, aluminum dross, and scrap processing systems; and meltshop and furnace services, such as under-vessel cleaning, removal of ladle slag, and general melt shop debris.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enviri Co. (NYSE:NVRI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Enviri Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enviri and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.