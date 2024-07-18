Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Purchases 5,455 Shares of American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL – Free Report) by 8.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 69,396 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 5,455 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund owned 0.06% of American Axle & Manufacturing worth $511,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,859,737 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $13,502,000 after purchasing an additional 243,924 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,954,294 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $101,308,000 after purchasing an additional 144,529 shares in the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 108,372 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $955,000 after purchasing an additional 3,067 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing in the 4th quarter worth $1,451,000. Finally, Kowal Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC now owns 32,706 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 2,217 shares in the last quarter. 91.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group upped their price objective on American Axle & Manufacturing from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Citigroup increased their price target on American Axle & Manufacturing from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded American Axle & Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.00.

American Axle & Manufacturing Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE AXL opened at $7.44 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The company has a market cap of $874.01 million, a P/E ratio of -106.21 and a beta of 2.04. American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.29 and a 1 year high of $9.55. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.43.

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The auto parts company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. American Axle & Manufacturing had a negative net margin of 0.13% and a positive return on equity of 1.92%. The company’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

About American Axle & Manufacturing

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, and manufactures driveline and metal forming technologies that supports electric, hybrid, and internal combustion vehicles. It operates through two segments, Driveline and Metal Forming segments. The Driveline segment offers front and rear axles, driveshafts, differential assemblies, clutch modules, balance shaft systems, disconnecting driveline technology, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, sport utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

