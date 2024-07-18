Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Purchases 5,481 Shares of TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its stake in TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC – Free Report) by 46.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,401 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,481 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in TTEC were worth $180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in TTEC by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,359,592 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,869,000 after acquiring an additional 16,913 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of TTEC by 123.7% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 502,505 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,889,000 after buying an additional 277,860 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of TTEC by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 281,971 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,110,000 after buying an additional 35,546 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of TTEC by 2,053.6% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 221,910 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,809,000 after buying an additional 211,606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of TTEC by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 154,405 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,346,000 after buying an additional 26,757 shares in the last quarter. 38.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TTEC Stock Performance

Shares of TTEC opened at $7.70 on Thursday. TTEC Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.01 and a 1-year high of $35.67. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.48 and a 200 day moving average of $11.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TTEC ( NASDAQ:TTEC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The business services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.03). TTEC had a negative net margin of 0.52% and a positive return on equity of 9.61%. The company had revenue of $576.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $564.37 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that TTEC Holdings, Inc. will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of TTEC from $18.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of TTEC from $13.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.60.

TTEC Company Profile

TTEC Holdings, Inc operates as a customer experience (CX) company that designs, builds, and operates technology-enabled customer experiences across digital and live interaction channels. It operates through two segments, TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage. The TTEC Digital segment provides CX technologies for contact center as a service, customer relationship management, and artificial intelligence (AI) and analytics; creates and implements strategic CX transformation roadmaps; sells, operates, and provides managed services for cloud platforms and premise based CX technologies; creates proprietary IP to support industry specific and custom client needs; and offers CX consulting services.

