Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Raises Stake in Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW – Free Report) by 13.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,841 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,192 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Calavo Growers were worth $274,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVGW. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Calavo Growers in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $850,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Calavo Growers in the fourth quarter valued at $5,190,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Calavo Growers during the 4th quarter valued at $262,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Calavo Growers by 134.8% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 280,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,252,000 after acquiring an additional 161,100 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Calavo Growers by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 348,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,238,000 after acquiring an additional 26,434 shares during the last quarter. 81.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Calavo Growers Stock Up 2.7 %

Calavo Growers stock opened at $24.38 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Calavo Growers, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.90 and a 1-year high of $38.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $433.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -270.89 and a beta of 0.56.

Calavo Growers Dividend Announcement

Calavo Growers ( NASDAQ:CVGW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 10th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.19. Calavo Growers had a positive return on equity of 4.84% and a negative net margin of 0.18%. The company had revenue of $184.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.00 million. On average, analysts predict that Calavo Growers, Inc. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 2nd will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 2nd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Calavo Growers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -444.44%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Calavo Growers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th.

Calavo Growers Company Profile

Calavo Growers, Inc markets and distributes avocados, prepared avocados, and other perishable foods to retail grocery and foodservice customers, club stores, mass merchandisers, food distributors, and wholesale customers worldwide. It operates through Grown and Prepared segments. The Grown segment distributes tomatoes and papayas; and procures avocados grown in California, Mexico, Peru, and Colombia.

