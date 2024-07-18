Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Reduces Stock Holdings in Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lessened its stake in shares of Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,957 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 578 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Chuy’s were worth $336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CHUY. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its position in Chuy’s by 29.9% in the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 946,167 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,914,000 after acquiring an additional 217,838 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP grew its stake in Chuy’s by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 313,649 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $10,579,000 after buying an additional 51,352 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its position in Chuy’s by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 280,103 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $10,708,000 after buying an additional 28,969 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE lifted its stake in Chuy’s by 25.4% in the first quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 134,078 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,522,000 after buying an additional 27,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Chuy’s in the first quarter valued at approximately $858,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.92% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CHUY opened at $25.27 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.68. The company has a market capitalization of $435.40 million, a P/E ratio of 14.95 and a beta of 1.76. Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.52 and a 1-year high of $42.89.

Chuy’s ( NASDAQ:CHUY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The restaurant operator reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $110.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.67 million. Chuy’s had a net margin of 6.58% and a return on equity of 13.51%. The company’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CHUY. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Chuy’s from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Chuy’s from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Chuy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of Chuy’s in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Chuy’s in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.14.

Chuy's Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants under the Chuy's name in the United States. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

