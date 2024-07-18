Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Sells 1,518 Shares of Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lessened its holdings in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS – Free Report) by 5.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 27,538 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,518 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises were worth $381,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 0.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,235,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,255,000 after acquiring an additional 53,638 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in Nu Skin Enterprises during the 4th quarter valued at about $480,000. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 36,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares during the period. DGS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in the fourth quarter worth about $367,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 29,649.3% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 330,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,424,000 after acquiring an additional 329,700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.84% of the company’s stock.

Separately, DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $15.50 to $12.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nu Skin Enterprises presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.83.

In other news, Director Andrew D. Lipman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.33, for a total transaction of $26,660.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $309,589.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 5,693 shares of company stock valued at $71,690 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NUS opened at $10.95 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.86. Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.76 and a twelve month high of $30.30.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $417.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $426.55 million. Nu Skin Enterprises had a negative net margin of 0.17% and a positive return on equity of 9.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. Nu Skin Enterprises’s payout ratio is -399.93%.

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and distribution of various beauty and wellness products worldwide. It offers skin care devices, cosmetics, and other personal care products, including ageLOC LumiSpa and ageLOC LumiSpa iO; and nutricentials skin care products.

