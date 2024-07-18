Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Sells 1,758 Shares of ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund trimmed its holdings in ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 28,627 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,758 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in ProAssurance were worth $368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in ProAssurance in the fourth quarter worth $2,383,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of ProAssurance by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,838,938 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $39,150,000 after acquiring an additional 168,634 shares in the last quarter. CenterBook Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of ProAssurance by 455.7% during the 4th quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 80,021 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after acquiring an additional 65,621 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in shares of ProAssurance by 38.5% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 195,508 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,696,000 after acquiring an additional 54,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in ProAssurance in the 4th quarter worth approximately $352,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

ProAssurance Price Performance

Shares of PRA opened at $11.93 on Thursday. ProAssurance Co. has a 12-month low of $10.76 and a 12-month high of $19.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.26.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ProAssurance ( NYSE:PRA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The insurance provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.04. ProAssurance had a negative net margin of 2.42% and a positive return on equity of 0.59%. The business had revenue of $284.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.15) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that ProAssurance Co. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

PRA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of ProAssurance from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of ProAssurance from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.00.

About ProAssurance

ProAssurance Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products in the United States. The company operates through Specialty Property and Casualty, Workers' Compensation Insurance, and Segregated Portfolio Cell Reinsurance segments. It offers professional liability insurance to healthcare providers and institutions, and attorneys and their firms; medical technology liability insurance to medical technology and life sciences companies; and custom alternative risk solutions, including assumed reinsurance, loss portfolio transfers, and captive cell programs for healthcare professional liability insureds.

