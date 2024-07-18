Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Sells 78 Shares of World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund trimmed its position in shares of World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD – Free Report) by 4.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,875 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 78 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in World Acceptance were worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of World Acceptance by 277.9% during the 4th quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 12,594 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,647,000 after acquiring an additional 9,261 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in shares of World Acceptance by 47.8% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 18,918 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,743,000 after purchasing an additional 6,116 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of World Acceptance in the 4th quarter valued at $690,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in shares of World Acceptance by 110.6% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 6,845 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $893,000 after purchasing an additional 3,595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of World Acceptance during the 4th quarter worth $343,000. 83.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered World Acceptance from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th.

WRLD stock opened at $143.39 on Thursday. World Acceptance Co. has a 1 year low of $94.57 and a 1 year high of $160.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 15.98 and a quick ratio of 15.98. The stock has a market cap of $837.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $127.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $131.32.

World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The credit services provider reported $6.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.35 by $1.74. The company had revenue of $159.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.00 million. World Acceptance had a return on equity of 18.88% and a net margin of 13.49%. Research analysts anticipate that World Acceptance Co. will post 13.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

World Acceptance Corporation engages in consumer finance business in the United States. The company offers short-term small installment loans, medium-term larger installment loans, related credit insurance, and ancillary products and services to individuals. It also provides income tax return preparation and filing services; and automobile club memberships.

