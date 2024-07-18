Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Sells 910 Shares of Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lowered its stake in Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP – Free Report) by 9.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,737 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 910 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Simulations Plus were worth $360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Simulations Plus by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,259,176 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $101,098,000 after purchasing an additional 251,299 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Simulations Plus in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,190,000. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in Simulations Plus in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,156,000. Wasatch Advisors LP boosted its stake in Simulations Plus by 36.5% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 381,693 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,707,000 after acquiring an additional 102,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its holdings in Simulations Plus by 34.6% during the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 171,490 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,057,000 after acquiring an additional 44,129 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. William Blair initiated coverage on Simulations Plus in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Simulations Plus from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. JMP Securities began coverage on Simulations Plus in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price target on shares of Simulations Plus in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.50.

Shares of Simulations Plus stock opened at $42.98 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.91. The company has a market capitalization of $860.03 million, a PE ratio of 89.54 and a beta of 0.72. Simulations Plus, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.69 and a 12 month high of $52.69.

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 2nd. The technology company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.04. Simulations Plus had a return on equity of 7.80% and a net margin of 14.36%. The company had revenue of $18.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. Simulations Plus’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Simulations Plus, Inc. will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 29th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 29th. Simulations Plus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.00%.

In other Simulations Plus news, Director Daniel L. Weiner sold 750 shares of Simulations Plus stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.32, for a total value of $36,990.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,683.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Daniel L. Weiner sold 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.31, for a total transaction of $157,007.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,759 shares in the company, valued at $423,147.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel L. Weiner sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.32, for a total transaction of $36,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,683.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,072,198 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Simulations Plus, Inc develops drug discovery and development software for modeling and simulation, and prediction of molecular properties utilizing artificial intelligence and machine learning based technology worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Services. It offers GastroPlus, which simulates the absorption and drug interaction of compounds administered to humans and animals; and DDDPlus and MembranePlus simulation products.

