Immutep Limited (NASDAQ:IMMP) Short Interest Up 6.2% in June

Immutep Limited (NASDAQ:IMMP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,440,000 shares, a growth of 6.2% from the June 15th total of 4,180,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 296,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 15.0 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in Immutep by 269.4% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 45,062 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 32,864 shares during the last quarter. Oracle Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Immutep by 9.4% in the first quarter. Oracle Investment Management Inc. now owns 564,879 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,316,000 after purchasing an additional 48,449 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in shares of Immutep by 15.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 35,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Immutep in the first quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Immutep by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 322,450 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $774,000 after buying an additional 11,250 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on IMMP. Capital One Financial began coverage on Immutep in a research note on Friday, May 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Immutep from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 27th.

Immutep Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IMMP opened at $2.00 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.48. Immutep has a 1-year low of $1.58 and a 1-year high of $3.34.

About Immutep

Immutep Limited, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing novel LAG-3 Immunotherapy for cancer and autoimmune diseases. The company is involved in advancing therapeutics related to Lymphocyte Activation Gene-3 (LAG-3), a cell surface molecule that plays a vital role in regulating the immune system.

