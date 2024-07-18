Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) Shares Purchased by BNP Paribas Financial Markets

BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB – Free Report) by 89.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,769 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,244 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets owned approximately 0.06% of Independent Bank worth $1,236,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sachetta LLC purchased a new position in shares of Independent Bank in the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new position in Independent Bank during the 4th quarter worth approximately $217,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Independent Bank by 215,100.0% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,304 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 4,302 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Independent Bank during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $290,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Independent Bank in the 4th quarter valued at $305,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.40% of the company’s stock.

Independent Bank stock opened at $58.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.77. Independent Bank Corp. has a 12 month low of $44.63 and a 12 month high of $68.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Independent Bank ( NASDAQ:INDB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The bank reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $167.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $171.80 million. Independent Bank had a return on equity of 7.85% and a net margin of 23.97%. Analysts anticipate that Independent Bank Corp. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were given a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.93%. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.02%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on INDB shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Independent Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on Independent Bank from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd.

Independent Bank Profile

Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses in the United States. The company provides interest checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as demand deposits and time certificates of deposit.

