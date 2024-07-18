Independent Bank (IBCP) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, July 25th. Analysts expect Independent Bank to post earnings of $0.71 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $52.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.50 million. Independent Bank had a net margin of 20.45% and a return on equity of 16.55%. On average, analysts expect Independent Bank to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

IBCP opened at $31.88 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.08. Independent Bank has a twelve month low of $16.90 and a twelve month high of $32.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $666.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 1.01.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 3rd were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 2nd. Independent Bank’s payout ratio is currently 32.65%.

IBCP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Independent Bank in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Independent Bank to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th.

In other Independent Bank news, Director Christina Keller sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.62, for a total value of $56,688.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $155,018.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Independent Bank news, Director Christina Keller sold 2,400 shares of Independent Bank stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.62, for a total value of $56,688.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $155,018.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP James J. Twarozynski sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $37,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,600 shares of company stock valued at $135,821. 5.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Independent Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in rural and suburban communities in Michigan. It offers checking and savings accounts, commercial lending, direct and indirect consumer financing, mortgage lending, and safe deposit box services.

