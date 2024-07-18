Indivior (NASDAQ:INDV) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Indivior PLC (NASDAQ:INDV – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 319,463 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 70% from the previous session’s volume of 187,558 shares.The stock last traded at $10.23 and had previously closed at $10.40.

Get Indivior alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of Indivior from $37.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Indivior

Indivior Stock Up 4.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.50, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,077.00 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.90.

Indivior (NASDAQ:INDV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $284.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.00 million. Indivior had a net margin of 0.44% and a return on equity of 842.72%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Indivior PLC will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Indivior

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chilton Investment Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Indivior during the 4th quarter worth approximately $263,000. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Indivior during the 4th quarter worth approximately $368,000. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Indivior during the 1st quarter worth approximately $563,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC increased its position in Indivior by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 37,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden acquired a new position in Indivior during the 1st quarter worth approximately $641,000. 60.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Indivior Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Indivior PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of buprenorphine-based prescription drugs for the treatment of opioid dependence and co-occurring disorders in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company develops medicines to treat substance use disorders, serious mental illnesses, and opioid overdose.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Indivior Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Indivior and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.