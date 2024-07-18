InfuSystem Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU) Short Interest Update

InfuSystem Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 155,700 shares, an increase of 9.9% from the June 15th total of 141,700 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 51,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days.

INFU has been the topic of several analyst reports. Lake Street Capital upgraded shares of InfuSystem to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of InfuSystem from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th.

In other InfuSystem news, Director Ralph F. Boyd, Jr. bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.13 per share, with a total value of $28,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,780. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other InfuSystem news, Director Ralph F. Boyd, Jr. bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.13 per share, with a total value of $28,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,780. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Paul Andrew Gendron bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.54 per share, with a total value of $32,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 65,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $425,100. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders acquired a total of 13,000 shares of company stock valued at $87,300 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in INFU. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of InfuSystem by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 537,214 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,662,000 after buying an additional 68,814 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of InfuSystem in the 2nd quarter valued at $272,000. Ranger Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of InfuSystem by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 689,842 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $7,271,000 after purchasing an additional 30,835 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of InfuSystem by 124.1% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 50,640 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 28,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of InfuSystem by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 846,609 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $8,923,000 after purchasing an additional 27,881 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.13% of the company’s stock.

InfuSystem stock opened at $6.89 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.87. The company has a market cap of $146.76 million, a P/E ratio of -689,000.00 and a beta of 1.44. InfuSystem has a 1-year low of $6.25 and a 1-year high of $11.44.

InfuSystem (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $32.00 million during the quarter. InfuSystem had a return on equity of 0.16% and a net margin of 0.07%.

InfuSystem Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides infusion pumps, and related products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Patient Services and Device Solutions. It supplies electronic ambulatory infusion pumps and associated disposable supply kits to oncology, infusion, and hospital outpatient chemotherapy clinics for the treatment of various cancers, including colorectal cancer, pain management, and other disease states.

