Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE lowered its position in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Free Report) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 46,910 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,462 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $4,454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,384,257 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,510,018,000 after purchasing an additional 176,734 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 35.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 12,246,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $947,143,000 after purchasing an additional 3,202,973 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 46.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,811,827 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $758,847,000 after purchasing an additional 3,119,793 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 9,443,792 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $730,383,000 after purchasing an additional 696,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,370,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $492,724,000 after purchasing an additional 166,999 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on IR. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a report on Friday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $104.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. StockNews.com cut Ingersoll Rand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.50.

Shares of IR opened at $98.02 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.54 billion, a PE ratio of 48.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.23. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.20 and a 1 year high of $100.65.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 12.57%. Analysts forecast that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were given a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.08%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 15th. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.98%.

Ingersoll Rand announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, April 25th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the industrial products company to repurchase up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 22,369 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.17, for a total transaction of $2,061,750.73. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,843,075.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 22,369 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.17, for a total value of $2,061,750.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,843,075.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Vicente Reynal sold 198,486 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.11, for a total transaction of $17,488,601.46. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 100,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,843,336.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, gas, liquid, and solid flow creation technologies services and solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies. The Industrial Technologies and Services segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services air and gas compression, vacuum, and blower products; fluid transfer equipment and loading systems; and power tools and lifting equipment, including associated aftermarket parts, consumables, air treatment equipment, controls, other accessories, and services under the under the Ingersoll Rand, Gardner Denver, Nash, CompAir, Elmo Rietschle brands, etc.

