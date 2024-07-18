INmune Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:INMB) Short Interest Up 7.5% in June

INmune Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:INMB – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,140,000 shares, a growth of 7.5% from the June 15th total of 1,990,000 shares. Currently, 16.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 167,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 12.8 days.

Insider Transactions at INmune Bio

In related news, Director Scott Juda purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.27 per share, with a total value of $36,350.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 71,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $520,553.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 35.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of INmune Bio

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of INmune Bio by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 45,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 10,950 shares during the period. Fermata Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in INmune Bio by 8.5% in the second quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 34,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 2,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its stake in INmune Bio by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 12.72% of the company’s stock.

INmune Bio Price Performance

Shares of INmune Bio stock opened at $9.08 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.74. INmune Bio has a fifty-two week low of $6.50 and a fifty-two week high of $14.74.

INmune Bio (NASDAQ:INMB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter. INmune Bio had a negative net margin of 26,333.59% and a negative return on equity of 86.16%.

INmune Bio Company Profile

INmune Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology company, focuses on developing drugs to reprogram the patients innate immune system to treat disease in the United States. It intends to develop and commercialize product candidates to treat hematologic malignancies, solid tumors, and chronic inflammation.

Further Reading

