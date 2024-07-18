Innodata (NASDAQ:INOD) Shares Up 4.6%

Innodata Inc. (NASDAQ:INOD – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 4.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $21.15 and last traded at $21.10. Approximately 122,077 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 651,809 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.17.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on INOD shares. BWS Financial began coverage on Innodata in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Maxim Group assumed coverage on Innodata in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company.

Innodata Trading Down 8.1 %

The firm has a market cap of $564.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 327.05 and a beta of 2.33. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Innodata (NASDAQ:INOD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. Innodata had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 9.08%. The firm had revenue of $26.50 million for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Innodata Inc. will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Innodata

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Innodata in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Innodata in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Innodata by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Innodata in the first quarter worth about $94,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Innodata by 6.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,348 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 982 shares during the last quarter. 30.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Innodata Company Profile

Innodata Inc operates as a global data engineering company in the United States, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Digital Data Solutions (DDS), Synodex, and Agility. The DDS segment engages in the provision of artificial intelligence (AI) data preparation services; collecting or creating training data; annotating training data; and training AI algorithms for its customers, as well as AI model deployment and integration services.

Further Reading

