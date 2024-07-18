InPlay Oil Corp. (OTCMKTS:IPOOF) Short Interest Update

InPlay Oil Corp. (OTCMKTS:IPOOF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 268,700 shares, a decline of 5.7% from the June 15th total of 284,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 59,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.5 days.

Get InPlay Oil alerts:

InPlay Oil Price Performance

IPOOF opened at $1.65 on Thursday. InPlay Oil has a twelve month low of $1.49 and a twelve month high of $2.20. The firm has a market cap of $150.33 million, a P/E ratio of 8.25 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.68.

InPlay Oil (OTCMKTS:IPOOF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.04). InPlay Oil had a return on equity of 8.67% and a net margin of 14.56%. The business had revenue of $28.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.37 million. Research analysts forecast that InPlay Oil will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

InPlay Oil Cuts Dividend

About InPlay Oil

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.011 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 8.01%. InPlay Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.00%.

(Get Free Report)

InPlay Oil Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. The company produces and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. It focuses on light oil asset base located in West Central, Alberta. InPlay Oil Corp.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for InPlay Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InPlay Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.