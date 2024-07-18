InPlay Oil Corp. (OTCMKTS:IPOOF) Short Interest Update

InPlay Oil Corp. (OTCMKTS:IPOOF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 268,700 shares, a decline of 5.7% from the June 15th total of 284,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 59,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.5 days.
IPOOF opened at $1.65 on Thursday. InPlay Oil has a twelve month low of $1.49 and a twelve month high of $2.20. The firm has a market cap of $150.33 million, a P/E ratio of 8.25 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.68.
InPlay Oil (OTCMKTS:IPOOF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.04). InPlay Oil had a return on equity of 8.67% and a net margin of 14.56%. The business had revenue of $28.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.37 million. Research analysts forecast that InPlay Oil will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.
InPlay Oil Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. The company produces and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. It focuses on light oil asset base located in West Central, Alberta. InPlay Oil Corp.
