Insider Buying: Mitie Group plc (LON:MTO) Insider Acquires 123 Shares of Stock

Mitie Group plc (LON:MTO – Get Free Report) insider Phillip Bentley purchased 123 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 122 ($1.58) per share, with a total value of £150.06 ($194.61).

Phillip Bentley also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 13th, Phillip Bentley bought 128 shares of Mitie Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 117 ($1.52) per share, with a total value of £149.76 ($194.22).

On Monday, May 13th, Phillip Bentley purchased 125 shares of Mitie Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 119 ($1.54) per share, for a total transaction of £148.75 ($192.91).

Shares of LON:MTO opened at GBX 120 ($1.56) on Thursday. Mitie Group plc has a 12 month low of GBX 90.70 ($1.18) and a 12 month high of GBX 124.94 ($1.62). The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 118.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 110.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.61, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 1,714.29, a P/E/G ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.30.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 20th will be issued a GBX 3 ($0.04) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 20th. This represents a yield of 2.5%. This is an increase from Mitie Group’s previous dividend of $1.00. Mitie Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4,285.71%.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Mitie Group from GBX 140 ($1.82) to GBX 145 ($1.88) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th.

Mitie Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides strategic outsourcing services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in eight segments: Business Services, Technical Services, Central Government & Defense (CG&D), Communities, Care & Custody, Landscapes, Waste, and Spain.

