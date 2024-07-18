Insider Selling: Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) CAO Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) CAO David C. Bernstein sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.88, for a total transaction of $145,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 44,043 shares in the company, valued at $6,424,992.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

ABNB stock opened at $148.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Airbnb, Inc. has a 52-week low of $113.24 and a 52-week high of $170.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $147.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $151.77.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. Airbnb had a return on equity of 39.37% and a net margin of 48.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.65 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ABNB. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in Airbnb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bfsg LLC purchased a new position in shares of Airbnb in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Westend Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. 80.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ABNB. UBS Group boosted their target price on Airbnb from $143.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Airbnb from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Airbnb in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Finally, Tigress Financial raised their price target on Airbnb from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $152.44.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

