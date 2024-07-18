Insider Selling: California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) Director Sells 555 Shares of Stock

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Get Free Report) Director Thomas M. Krummel sold 555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.99, for a total transaction of $29,409.45. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,251,411.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:CWT opened at $52.84 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.14 and a beta of 0.48. California Water Service Group has a 1 year low of $43.50 and a 1 year high of $54.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $1.00. The company had revenue of $270.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.85 million. California Water Service Group had a net margin of 15.42% and a return on equity of 10.09%. California Water Service Group’s revenue was up 106.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.40) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that California Water Service Group will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 6th were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. California Water Service Group’s payout ratio is 44.80%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of California Water Service Group from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of California Water Service Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of California Water Service Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.25.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CWT. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in California Water Service Group by 4.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,099,486 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $335,877,000 after buying an additional 270,786 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in California Water Service Group by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 8,933 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 1,332 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in California Water Service Group by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 180,173 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,346,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in California Water Service Group by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 79,986 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,149,000 after buying an additional 14,187 shares during the period. Finally, Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in California Water Service Group in the fourth quarter valued at $359,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.78% of the company’s stock.

California Water Service Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, Hawaii, and Texas. The company is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution, and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection services.

