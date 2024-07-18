Insider Selling: GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB) Director Sells 3,500 Shares of Stock

GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Free Report) Director Karen Blasing sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.75, for a total value of $174,125.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 155,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,731,796.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

On Wednesday, July 17th, Karen Blasing sold 4,430 shares of GitLab stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.25, for a total value of $249,187.50.

Shares of GTLB stock opened at $55.39 on Thursday. GitLab Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.19 and a twelve month high of $78.53. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.01 and its 200 day moving average is $58.03.

GitLab ( NASDAQ:GTLB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, June 3rd. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.09. GitLab had a negative return on equity of 19.14% and a negative net margin of 68.52%. The company had revenue of $169.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.66 million. Analysts forecast that GitLab Inc. will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in GitLab in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of GitLab by 2,107.7% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 574 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 548 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of GitLab in the first quarter worth about $58,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in shares of GitLab in the first quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of GitLab in the fourth quarter worth about $71,000. Institutional investors own 91.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GTLB. Citic Securities began coverage on GitLab in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Mizuho dropped their target price on GitLab from $70.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of GitLab in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays lowered their price objective on GitLab from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their price objective on GitLab from $71.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, GitLab has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.30.

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

