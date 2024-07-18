Insider Selling: Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) Insider Sells 58,267 Shares of Stock

Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO – Get Free Report) insider Peter Hirsch sold 58,267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.06, for a total transaction of $527,899.02. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,566 shares in the company, valued at $131,967.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Zuora Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:ZUO opened at $9.50 on Thursday. Zuora, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.05 and a 12-month high of $11.80. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 2.56.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.09. Zuora had a negative return on equity of 30.17% and a negative net margin of 14.28%. The business had revenue of $109.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.80 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Zuora, Inc. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ZUO. Samson Rock Capital LLP bought a new stake in shares of Zuora during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,638,000. Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Zuora by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 38,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 3,260 shares in the last quarter. BDF Gestion acquired a new stake in shares of Zuora in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,426,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Zuora by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bares Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zuora by 41.4% during the 1st quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,746,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,926,000 after buying an additional 511,292 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.02% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ZUO. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Zuora in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Zuora from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Craig Hallum lowered Zuora from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Zuora from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Zuora in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.86.

Zuora, Inc provides a monetization suite for modern businesses to help companies launch and scale new services and operate dynamic customer-centric business models. The company offers Zuora Billing that allows customers to deploy various pricing and packaging strategies to monetize their recurring revenue streams, bill customers, calculate prorations when subscriptions change, and automate billing and payment operations; Zuora Revenue, a revenue recognition and automation solution that accounting teams use to manage their complex revenue streams; Zuora Payments to provide payment orchestration services for companies looking to operate globally; and Zephr, a digital subscriber experience platform that helps companies orchestrate dynamic experiences that increase conversion, reduce churn, and nurture ongoing subscriber relationships.

