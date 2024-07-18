Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) Given New $200.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT – Free Report) had its target price raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $192.00 to $200.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on NSIT. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Insight Enterprises from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Insight Enterprises from $193.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Barrington Research raised their price objective on shares of Insight Enterprises from $211.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th.

Insight Enterprises Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NSIT opened at $220.74 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Insight Enterprises has a 12 month low of $131.59 and a 12 month high of $221.35. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $202.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $190.82. The company has a market cap of $7.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.77, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.49.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The software maker reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.55. Insight Enterprises had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 21.34%. The firm had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Insight Enterprises will post 10.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Insight Enterprises

In other news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 450,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.49, for a total transaction of $86,620,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,061,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $781,844,140.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Adrian P. Gregory sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.83, for a total transaction of $538,532.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $675,026.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 450,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.49, for a total transaction of $86,620,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,061,739 shares in the company, valued at $781,844,140.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 462,750 shares of company stock valued at $89,169,833. 1.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Insight Enterprises

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NSIT. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Insight Enterprises by 6.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,111,475 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $598,220,000 after buying an additional 245,814 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Insight Enterprises by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 5,846 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Insight Enterprises by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,990 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $530,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Insight Enterprises by 53.1% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 712,197 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $126,194,000 after buying an additional 247,049 shares during the period. Finally, Sendero Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Insight Enterprises by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,144 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $734,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the period.

Insight Enterprises Company Profile

Insight Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology, hardware, software, and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers modern platforms/infrastructure that manages and supports cloud and data platforms, modern networks, and edge technologies; cybersecurity solutions automates and connects modern platform securely; data and artificial intelligence modernizes data platforms and architectures, and build data analytics and AI solutions; modern workplace and apps; and intelligent edge solutions that gathers and utilizes data for real-time decision making.

