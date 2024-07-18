Inspire Investing LLC Cuts Stake in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO)

Inspire Investing LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO – Free Report) by 11.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,082 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,979 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Flowers Foods were worth $358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Flowers Foods alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Flowers Foods by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,148,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,533,000 after purchasing an additional 84,001 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its position in shares of Flowers Foods by 37.0% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 4,583,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238,749 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Flowers Foods by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,690,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,069,000 after purchasing an additional 37,237 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Flowers Foods by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,616,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,401,000 after purchasing an additional 18,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Flowers Foods by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. now owns 3,276,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,755,000 after buying an additional 125,761 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.45% of the company’s stock.

Flowers Foods Price Performance

Shares of Flowers Foods stock opened at $22.57 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.10. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a one year low of $19.64 and a one year high of $26.33.

Flowers Foods Increases Dividend

Flowers Foods ( NYSE:FLO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Flowers Foods had a return on equity of 18.35% and a net margin of 2.45%. Flowers Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 6th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is a positive change from Flowers Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 6th. Flowers Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 162.71%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on FLO shares. BNP Paribas started coverage on Flowers Foods in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Flowers Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Flowers Foods from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on Flowers Foods from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.20.

Check Out Our Latest Report on FLO

Flowers Foods Company Profile

(Free Report)

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery food products in the United States. Its principal products include fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack items, bagels, English muffins, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Flowers Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flowers Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.