Inspire Investing LLC Cuts Stock Position in Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR)

Inspire Investing LLC lessened its stake in shares of Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR – Free Report) by 70.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,674 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,765 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Par Pacific were worth $359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Par Pacific during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Par Pacific by 91.4% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 959 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Par Pacific in the fourth quarter worth $221,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Par Pacific by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Range Financial Group LLC raised its position in Par Pacific by 9.8% in the first quarter. Range Financial Group LLC now owns 6,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.15% of the company’s stock.

Par Pacific Stock Up 0.7 %

Par Pacific stock opened at $24.74 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 2.01. Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.77 and a fifty-two week high of $40.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.31.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Par Pacific ( NYSE:PARR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. Par Pacific had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 35.02%. Analysts predict that Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Par Pacific from $43.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Par Pacific in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. TD Cowen cut their price objective on Par Pacific from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Par Pacific from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Par Pacific currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.67.

Par Pacific Company Profile

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc owns and operates energy and infrastructure businesses. The company operates through Refining, Retail, and Logistics segments. The Refining segment owns and operates refineries that produce gasoline, distillate, asphalt, and other products primarily for consumption in Kapolei, Hawaii, Newcastle, Wyoming, Tacoma, Washington, and Billings, Montana.

