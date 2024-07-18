Inspire Investing LLC Decreases Stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC)

Inspire Investing LLC lowered its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC – Free Report) by 26.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,334 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,171 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide were worth $359,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 615.0% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the first quarter worth $41,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 707.5% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 61,550.0% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,231 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

VAC stock opened at $89.91 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.81. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. has a 52 week low of $72.78 and a 52 week high of $133.99.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide ( NYSE:VAC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a net margin of 4.50% and a return on equity of 11.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.54 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 23rd were given a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 22nd. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s payout ratio is presently 56.19%.

VAC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $116.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $159.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.22.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation, a vacation company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related businesses, products, and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management.

