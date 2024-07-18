Inspire Investing LLC Has $358,000 Position in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR)

Inspire Investing LLC cut its position in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Free Report) by 18.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,620 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,299 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in KBR were worth $358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RK Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of KBR by 37.4% in the 4th quarter. RK Capital Management LLC now owns 258,127 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $14,303,000 after buying an additional 70,327 shares during the period. CenterBook Partners LP grew its stake in shares of KBR by 341.8% in the 4th quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 51,347 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,845,000 after buying an additional 39,726 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of KBR by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,526,058 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $84,559,000 after buying an additional 99,196 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of KBR by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,044,986 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $722,823,000 after buying an additional 52,679 shares during the period. Finally, Norden Group LLC grew its stake in shares of KBR by 1,030.1% in the 1st quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 74,200 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,723,000 after buying an additional 67,634 shares during the period. 97.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KBR Stock Performance

KBR stock opened at $67.25 on Thursday. KBR, Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.37 and a 52 week high of $68.85. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $64.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

KBR Dividend Announcement

KBR ( NYSE:KBR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The construction company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.07. KBR had a negative net margin of 3.65% and a positive return on equity of 26.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that KBR, Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 17th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. KBR’s dividend payout ratio is currently -31.25%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KBR has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on KBR from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target on shares of KBR in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. StockNews.com upgraded KBR from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Financial lifted their price target on KBR from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on KBR from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Sonia Galindo sold 4,660 shares of KBR stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total value of $307,560.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,412,994. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.08% of the company’s stock.

KBR Profile

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. It operates through Government Solutions and Sustainable Technology Solutions segments. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

