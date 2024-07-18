Inspire Investing LLC Has $358,000 Position in Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR)

Inspire Investing LLC cut its stake in Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR – Free Report) by 6.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,826 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 370 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Spire were worth $358,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Spire in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Spire by 34.4% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 887 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of Spire by 30.2% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,349 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Spire in the fourth quarter worth $159,000. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Spire by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. 87.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SR opened at $65.91 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.64, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $60.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.17. Spire Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.77 and a 52-week high of $66.48.

Spire ( NYSE:SR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.86 by ($0.41). Spire had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 7.88%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.70 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Spire Inc. will post 4.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were issued a dividend of $0.755 per share. This represents a $3.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 11th. Spire’s dividend payout ratio is 76.26%.

In other news, EVP Steven P. Rasche acquired 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.83 per share, with a total value of $107,235.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 16,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $393,195. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SR. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Spire from $67.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 24th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Spire in a report on Friday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Spire in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Spire from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Mizuho lowered shares of Spire from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.83.

Spire Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Gas Utility, Gas Marketing, and Midstream. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas and related services; and transportation and storage of natural gas.

