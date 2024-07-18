Inspire Investing LLC Has $358,000 Stake in Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN)

Inspire Investing LLC reduced its position in shares of Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,721 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 213 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Materion were worth $358,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in Materion by 529.0% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 195 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Materion in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Materion by 285.6% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 428 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Materion during the first quarter worth approximately $150,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in Materion by 189.6% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,222 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. 93.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, KeyCorp cut their target price on Materion from $156.00 to $152.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th.

Materion Price Performance

MTRN stock opened at $117.81 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $110.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.82. The firm has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.53 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Materion Co. has a 12 month low of $92.23 and a 12 month high of $145.08.

Materion (NYSE:MTRN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.02). Materion had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 12.32%. The firm had revenue of $385.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $386.84 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Materion Co. will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Materion Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 23rd were given a dividend of $0.135 per share. This is an increase from Materion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 22nd. Materion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.53%.

Insider Activity at Materion

In other news, VP Gregory R. Chemnitz sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.31, for a total value of $226,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,043,092.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Gregory R. Chemnitz sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.31, for a total transaction of $226,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,031 shares in the company, valued at $2,043,092.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Emily M. Liggett sold 1,152 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.86, for a total value of $128,862.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $293,185.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Materion Profile

Materion Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces advanced engineered materials used in semiconductor, industrial, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, consumer electronics, and telecom and data center in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Performance Materials, Electronic Materials, Precision Optics, and Other.

Further Reading

