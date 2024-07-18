Inspire Investing LLC Has $358,000 Stock Holdings in World Kinect Co. (NYSE:WKC)

Inspire Investing LLC decreased its position in shares of World Kinect Co. (NYSE:WKC – Free Report) by 19.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,541 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,340 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in World Kinect were worth $358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of World Kinect in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in World Kinect in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in World Kinect during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of World Kinect in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in shares of World Kinect during the 4th quarter valued at about $96,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.06% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Raymond James upped their target price on World Kinect from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, World Kinect presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.75.

In related news, Director Ken Bakshi sold 10,936 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.07, for a total value of $263,229.52. Following the sale, the director now owns 41,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $999,988.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WKC opened at $26.76 on Thursday. World Kinect Co. has a 12 month low of $17.69 and a 12 month high of $27.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.63.

World Kinect (NYSE:WKC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.02). World Kinect had a net margin of 0.12% and a return on equity of 6.39%. The firm had revenue of $10.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.29 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that World Kinect Co. will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 16th. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th were given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 17th. World Kinect’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.12%.

World Kinect Corporation operates as an energy management company in the United States, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. This segment also offers fuel management, price risk management, ground handling, dispatch services, and trip planning services, such as flight planning and scheduling, weather reports and overflight permits; payment and processing services; and operates a web-based marketplace platform.

