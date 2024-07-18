Inspire Investing LLC Has $359,000 Stock Position in ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS)

Inspire Investing LLC lowered its stake in ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS – Free Report) by 7.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,562 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 476 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in ONE Gas were worth $359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of ONE Gas by 66.3% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 424 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ONE Gas during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ONE Gas by 290.4% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 449 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of ONE Gas by 112.3% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 637 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ONE Gas by 147.8% during the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 803 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE OGS opened at $69.65 on Thursday. ONE Gas, Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.50 and a twelve month high of $82.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.27. The company has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of 17.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

ONE Gas ( NYSE:OGS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.03). ONE Gas had a net margin of 10.86% and a return on equity of 8.37%. The company had revenue of $758.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ONE Gas, Inc. will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th. ONE Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.19%.

OGS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of ONE Gas in a report on Friday, April 12th. They set a “sell” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of ONE Gas from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ONE Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of ONE Gas from $61.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.69.

ONE Gas, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a regulated natural gas distribution company in the United States. The company provides natural gas distribution services to approximately 2.3 million customers in Oklahoma, Kansas, and Texas. It serves residential, commercial, and transportation customers.

