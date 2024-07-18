Inspire Investing LLC Invests $358,000 in SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN)

Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 17,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $358,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in SpartanNash by 58.3% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SpartanNash in the first quarter worth $30,000. AJOVista LLC acquired a new stake in SpartanNash in the fourth quarter valued at $68,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in SpartanNash by 78.4% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in SpartanNash during the 4th quarter worth about $221,000. Institutional investors own 84.59% of the company’s stock.

SpartanNash stock opened at $20.05 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $679.49 million, a PE ratio of 12.94 and a beta of 0.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.35 and its 200 day moving average is $20.35. SpartanNash has a 12-month low of $17.74 and a 12-month high of $24.51.

SpartanNash ( NASDAQ:SPTN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.86 billion. SpartanNash had a net margin of 0.56% and a return on equity of 9.22%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that SpartanNash will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a $0.218 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.35%. This is an increase from SpartanNash’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. SpartanNash’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.13%.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on SpartanNash from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 31st.

SpartanNash Company distributes and retails grocery products in the United States of America. It operates through Wholesale and Retail segments. The Wholesale segment offers grocery products and perishable food products, including dry groceries, produce, dairy products, meat, delicatessen items, bakery goods, frozen food, seafood, floral products, general merchandise, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty care, and pharmaceutical products to independent retailers, national accounts, food service distributors, e-commerce providers, and corporate owned retail stores.

