Inspire Investing LLC Lowers Holdings in UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF)

Inspire Investing LLC reduced its position in shares of UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF – Free Report) by 10.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,119 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 469 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in UMB Financial were worth $358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in UMB Financial by 9.4% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 170,363 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,820,000 after buying an additional 14,674 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of UMB Financial by 61.2% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,526 shares of the bank’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 1,719 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its stake in UMB Financial by 1.4% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 38,226 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,325,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in UMB Financial by 8.4% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 107,703 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,369,000 after purchasing an additional 8,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in UMB Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $252,000. Institutional investors own 87.78% of the company’s stock.

UMB Financial Stock Down 0.2 %

UMBF opened at $96.84 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.86 and a beta of 0.80. UMB Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $57.91 and a 12 month high of $98.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $82.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

UMB Financial Dividend Announcement

UMB Financial ( NASDAQ:UMBF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The bank reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.62. UMB Financial had a return on equity of 14.30% and a net margin of 14.59%. The firm had revenue of $405.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $369.80 million. On average, equities analysts expect that UMB Financial Co. will post 8.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th were given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 10th. UMB Financial’s payout ratio is 20.72%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.86, for a total value of $176,106.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,714,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $143,761,533.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,952 shares of company stock valued at $1,909,242. Insiders own 8.85% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of UMB Financial from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on UMB Financial from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded UMB Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $93.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.67.

About UMB Financial

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company that provides banking services and asset servicing in the United States and internationally. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit card; commercial real estate financing; letters of credit; loan syndication, and consultative service; various business solutions including asset-based lending, mezzanine debt, and minority equity investment; and treasury management service, such as depository service, account reconciliation, cash management tool, accounts payable and receivable solution, electronic fund transfer and automated payment, controlled disbursement, lockbox service, and remote deposit capture service.

Further Reading

