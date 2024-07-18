Inspire Investing LLC Lowers Stock Position in ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI)

Inspire Investing LLC reduced its stake in shares of ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI – Free Report) by 16.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,004 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,405 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in ATI were worth $358,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get ATI alerts:

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of ATI by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 3,645,644 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $165,767,000 after buying an additional 594,644 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of ATI by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,317,722 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $105,394,000 after buying an additional 139,694 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of ATI by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,974,652 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $89,787,000 after buying an additional 7,716 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of ATI by 1,393.2% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,539,536 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $70,003,000 after buying an additional 1,436,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of ATI by 31.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,306,784 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $59,419,000 after buying an additional 315,506 shares in the last quarter.

ATI Stock Performance

NYSE:ATI opened at $59.82 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 1.37. ATI Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.03 and a 1 year high of $62.44. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.34. The company has a market cap of $7.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.02, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.07.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ATI ( NYSE:ATI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.07. ATI had a return on equity of 23.72% and a net margin of 8.70%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ATI Inc. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on ATI in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on ATI from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on ATI from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on ATI in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price target on ATI from $56.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.33.

Read Our Latest Analysis on ATI

About ATI

(Free Report)

ATI Inc produces and sells specialty materials and complex components worldwide. It operates in two segments: High Performance Materials & Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S). The HPMC segment produces various materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys, nickel- and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys, metallic powder alloys, advanced powder alloys and other specialty materials, in long product forms, such as ingot, billet, bar, rod, wire, shapes and rectangles, and seamless tubes, as well as precision forgings, components, and machined parts.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ATI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.