Inspire Investing LLC Purchases 1,466 Shares of The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC)

Inspire Investing LLC grew its position in shares of The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC – Free Report) by 12.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,623 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 1,466 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Chemours were worth $358,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Chemours alerts:

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Chemours by 0.4% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 293,100 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $7,697,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Chemours during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,471,000. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its stake in shares of Chemours by 1.4% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 129,762 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,408,000 after purchasing an additional 1,736 shares during the last quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chemours during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,153,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in shares of Chemours by 53.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 14,340 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 4,965 shares during the last quarter. 76.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Chemours Trading Down 1.6 %

CC opened at $24.58 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.26, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of -11.33 and a beta of 1.80. The Chemours Company has a twelve month low of $15.10 and a twelve month high of $39.05.

Chemours Announces Dividend

Chemours ( NYSE:CC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Chemours had a negative net margin of 5.51% and a positive return on equity of 46.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Chemours Company will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.07%. Chemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -46.08%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on CC shares. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Chemours in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Chemours from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. UBS Group raised shares of Chemours from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Chemours from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.38.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Chemours

Chemours Profile

(Free Report)

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, and Advanced Performance Materials. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure brand for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, durability, efficiency, and protection in various of applications, such as architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, coated paper, and coated paperboard used for packaging.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Chemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.