Inspire Investing LLC Purchases 290 Shares of PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM)

Inspire Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM – Free Report) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,530 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 290 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in PNM Resources were worth $359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in PNM Resources by 575.7% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 87,413 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,290,000 after purchasing an additional 74,477 shares in the last quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. boosted its position in PNM Resources by 6,084.6% during the first quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. now owns 1,740,227 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $65,503,000 after purchasing an additional 1,712,089 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in PNM Resources during the first quarter valued at about $2,221,000. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its position in PNM Resources by 2.2% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 75,007 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,823,000 after purchasing an additional 1,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PNM Resources during the first quarter valued at about $1,136,000. Institutional investors own 91.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on PNM Resources in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on PNM Resources from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded PNM Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.40.

Shares of PNM stock opened at $39.91 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $37.37 and a 200 day moving average of $37.25. PNM Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.63 and a 1 year high of $45.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.86 and a beta of 0.35.

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.27). PNM Resources had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 9.91%. The firm had revenue of $436.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $531.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that PNM Resources, Inc. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

PNM Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity and electric services in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

