Inspire Investing LLC Purchases New Position in ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO)

Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 63,884 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $358,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ACCO Brands by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 69,312 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 2,424 shares during the period. DMC Group LLC raised its stake in ACCO Brands by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. DMC Group LLC now owns 20,276 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 2,459 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its stake in ACCO Brands by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 82,879 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $504,000 after buying an additional 6,738 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in ACCO Brands in the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in ACCO Brands in the fourth quarter worth approximately $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.56% of the company’s stock.

ACCO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barrington Research reduced their price objective on shares of ACCO Brands from $7.50 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of ACCO Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 22nd.

Shares of ACCO stock opened at $5.01 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.39. The company has a market cap of $478.96 million, a PE ratio of -18.56, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. ACCO Brands Co. has a 12-month low of $4.46 and a 12-month high of $6.62.

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $358.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $371.80 million. ACCO Brands had a positive return on equity of 12.42% and a negative net margin of 1.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. Analysts expect that ACCO Brands Co. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. ACCO Brands’s payout ratio is presently -111.11%.

In other news, SVP Angela Y. Jones sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.96, for a total transaction of $74,400.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,360.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

ACCO Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets consumer, school, technology, and office products. It operates through three segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The company provides computer and gaming accessories, planners, dry erase boards, school notebooks, and janitorial supplies; storage and organization products, such as lever-arch binders, sheet protectors, and indexes; sheet protectors and indexes; laminating, binding, and shredding machines; writing instruments and art products; stapling and punching products; and do-it-yourself tools.

