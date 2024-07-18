Inspire Investing LLC Sells 1,081 Shares of Silgan Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLGN)

Inspire Investing LLC reduced its position in Silgan Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLGN – Free Report) by 12.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,384 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,081 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Silgan were worth $359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SLGN. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Silgan by 40.8% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 2,780 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Silgan by 9.7% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 132,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,714,000 after purchasing an additional 11,669 shares during the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its position in Silgan by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 19,074 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $863,000 after purchasing an additional 3,540 shares during the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Silgan by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 41,979 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,900,000 after purchasing an additional 4,778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Silgan by 4,440.4% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,134 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 2,087 shares during the last quarter. 70.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SLGN opened at $45.78 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.06, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.04. Silgan Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.11 and a fifty-two week high of $49.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $45.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.22.

Silgan ( NYSE:SLGN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Silgan had a net margin of 5.25% and a return on equity of 19.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Silgan Holdings Inc. will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. Silgan’s payout ratio is 26.67%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SLGN. Citigroup upgraded shares of Silgan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Silgan from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.00.

In related news, SVP Jay A. Martin sold 21,330 shares of Silgan stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.73, for a total value of $996,750.90. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 165,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,756,665.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Silgan news, EVP Robert B. Lewis sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.08, for a total transaction of $1,412,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 172,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,104,021.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jay A. Martin sold 21,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.73, for a total transaction of $996,750.90. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 165,989 shares in the company, valued at $7,756,665.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,651 shares of company stock valued at $2,804,226 over the last three months. 1.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging solutions for consumer goods products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Dispensing and Specialty Closures, Metal Containers, and Custom Containers. The Dispensing and Specialty Closures segment offers a range of metal and plastic closures, and dispensing systems for food, beverage, health care, garden, home, personal care, beauty products, and hard surface cleaning products, as well as capping/sealing equipment and detection systems.

