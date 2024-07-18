Inspire Investing LLC Sells 1,084 Shares of Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS)

Inspire Investing LLC cut its holdings in shares of Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS – Free Report) by 22.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,809 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,084 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Glaukos were worth $359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GKOS. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Glaukos during the 4th quarter worth about $28,807,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Glaukos during the 4th quarter worth about $15,065,000. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its stake in shares of Glaukos by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 790,035 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $62,800,000 after buying an additional 151,415 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Glaukos by 127.5% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 166,054 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $15,657,000 after buying an additional 93,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Glaukos by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 2,697,794 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $214,448,000 after purchasing an additional 89,420 shares during the last quarter. 99.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Glaukos stock opened at $124.14 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 5.38 and a quick ratio of 4.68. Glaukos Co. has a twelve month low of $59.22 and a twelve month high of $126.96. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $114.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.96.

Glaukos ( NYSE:GKOS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.12). Glaukos had a negative return on equity of 24.69% and a negative net margin of 43.15%. The business had revenue of $85.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.59) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Glaukos Co. will post -2.25 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on GKOS shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Glaukos from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Glaukos from $108.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Glaukos from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Glaukos from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Glaukos from $125.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.64.

In other news, COO Joseph E. Gilliam sold 2,059 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.52, for a total transaction of $217,265.68. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 101,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,746,684.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Alex R. Thurman sold 442 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.69, for a total transaction of $46,714.98. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 52,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,505,392.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Joseph E. Gilliam sold 2,059 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.52, for a total transaction of $217,265.68. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 101,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,746,684.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,444 shares of company stock valued at $2,411,171. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic pharmaceutical and medical technology company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent and iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

