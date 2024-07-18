Inspire Investing LLC Sells 1,307 Shares of FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM)

Inspire Investing LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM – Free Report) by 14.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,854 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,307 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in FormFactor were worth $358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FORM. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of FormFactor during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of FormFactor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in FormFactor by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,590 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in FormFactor in the first quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in FormFactor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. 98.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Mike Slessor sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.75, for a total transaction of $175,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 491,781 shares in the company, valued at $21,515,418.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Shai Shahar sold 6,094 shares of FormFactor stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.76, for a total value of $339,801.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $873,703.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mike Slessor sold 4,000 shares of FormFactor stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.75, for a total transaction of $175,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 491,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,515,418.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 37,536 shares of company stock worth $2,075,394. 0.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FORM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of FormFactor from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of FormFactor from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of FormFactor from $37.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of FormFactor from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of FormFactor from $37.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, FormFactor has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.60.

Shares of FORM stock opened at $57.15 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $58.06 and a 200-day moving average of $48.29. The company has a quick ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 4.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. FormFactor, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.50 and a 12-month high of $63.63. The company has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.30 and a beta of 1.11.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.04). FormFactor had a return on equity of 2.29% and a net margin of 15.48%. The business had revenue of $168.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.45 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that FormFactor, Inc. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, thermal systems, and cryogenic systems to semiconductor companies and scientific institutions in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, China, Europe, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, and internationally.

