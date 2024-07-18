Inspire Investing LLC Sells 1,568 Shares of TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS)

Inspire Investing LLC decreased its position in TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS – Free Report) by 10.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,568 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in TriMas were worth $358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in TriMas by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,069,777 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $77,757,000 after acquiring an additional 422,717 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of TriMas during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,767,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in TriMas in the fourth quarter valued at $3,764,000. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI grew its holdings in TriMas by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 3,106,943 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $78,699,000 after purchasing an additional 129,477 shares during the period. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TriMas during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,303,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, BWS Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of TriMas in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st.

TriMas Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of TRS opened at $27.37 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.22 and its 200-day moving average is $25.63. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.22 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.73. TriMas Co. has a 52-week low of $22.59 and a 52-week high of $28.93.

TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $227.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.60 million. TriMas had a return on equity of 9.68% and a net margin of 4.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that TriMas Co. will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TriMas Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th were paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 6th. TriMas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.49%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other TriMas news, CFO Scott A. Mell sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.30, for a total transaction of $40,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $871,497.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other TriMas news, CFO Scott A. Mell sold 1,500 shares of TriMas stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.30, for a total value of $40,950.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $871,497.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Herbert K. Parker acquired 6,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.52 per share, with a total value of $161,772.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 39,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,038,443.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 14,681 shares of company stock valued at $387,053. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About TriMas

TriMas Corporation engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of products for consumer products, aerospace, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through Packaging, Aerospace, and Specialty Products segments. The Packaging segment offers dispensing products, such as foaming and sanitizer pumps, lotion and hand soap pumps, beverage dispensers, perfume sprayers, and nasal and trigger sprayers; polymeric and steel caps and closures comprising food lids, flip-top and beverage closures, child resistance caps, drum and pail closures, and flexible spouts; polymeric jar products; integrated dispensers; bag-in-box products; and consumable vascular delivery and diagnostic test components under the Rieke, Taplast, Affaba & Ferrari, Intertech, Omega, and Rapak brands.

Further Reading

