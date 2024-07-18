Inspire Investing LLC Sells 233 Shares of Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD)

Inspire Investing LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Free Report) (TSE:RGL) by 7.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,938 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 233 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Royal Gold were worth $358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Royal Gold alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RGLD. Commerce Bank lifted its position in shares of Royal Gold by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 2,356 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Royal Gold by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 23,255 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,813,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC now owns 799 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Royal Gold by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 487 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 45,382 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,825,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.65% of the company’s stock.

Royal Gold Stock Down 0.3 %

Royal Gold stock opened at $139.58 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $9.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.17, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Royal Gold, Inc. has a 12 month low of $100.55 and a 12 month high of $140.95. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $128.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $120.30.

Royal Gold Dividend Announcement

Royal Gold ( NASDAQ:RGLD Get Free Report ) (TSE:RGL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $148.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.02 million. Royal Gold had a return on equity of 7.96% and a net margin of 38.12%. Royal Gold’s quarterly revenue was down 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 4.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.20%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RGLD has been the topic of several recent research reports. CIBC upped their price target on Royal Gold from $166.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Royal Gold from $129.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Royal Gold from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Cibc World Mkts raised shares of Royal Gold to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Royal Gold from $130.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $152.75.

Read Our Latest Report on RGLD

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Daniel Breeze sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.73, for a total transaction of $196,095.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,940,033.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Royal Gold Profile

(Free Report)

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. The company engages in acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production, development, or in the exploration stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, and other metals.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RGLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Free Report) (TSE:RGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.