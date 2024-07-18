Inspire Investing LLC Sells 32,287 Shares of Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH)

Inspire Investing LLC decreased its stake in Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH – Free Report) by 67.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 15,830 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 32,287 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Vishay Intertechnology were worth $359,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vishay Intertechnology in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new stake in Vishay Intertechnology in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Vishay Intertechnology by 183.8% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,123 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375 shares during the period. WealthTrust Axiom LLC bought a new stake in Vishay Intertechnology in the fourth quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its position in Vishay Intertechnology by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 10,024 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.66% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Vishay Intertechnology in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd.

Insider Activity at Vishay Intertechnology

In other news, Director John Malvisi acquired 8,929 shares of Vishay Intertechnology stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.60 per share, with a total value of $201,795.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 16,438 shares in the company, valued at $371,498.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 8.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Vishay Intertechnology Price Performance

VSH opened at $24.27 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.95 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.49. Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.83 and a twelve month high of $30.10.

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $746.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $735.96 million. Vishay Intertechnology had a net margin of 7.41% and a return on equity of 11.95%. The company’s revenue was down 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

Vishay Intertechnology Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. Vishay Intertechnology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.99%.

Vishay Intertechnology Profile

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc manufactures and sells discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company operates through Metal Oxide Semiconductor Field Effect Transistors (MOSFETs), Diodes, Optoelectronic Components, Resistors, Inductors, and Capacitors segments.

