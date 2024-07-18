Inspire Investing LLC Sells 3,387 Shares of JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD)

Inspire Investing LLC decreased its holdings in shares of JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD – Free Report) by 16.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 16,907 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,387 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in JELD-WEN were worth $359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of JELD. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its stake in JELD-WEN by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 40,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $765,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in JELD-WEN by 4.2% during the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 24,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after buying an additional 981 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in JELD-WEN by 790.9% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,922 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in JELD-WEN by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 43,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $829,000 after buying an additional 2,392 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in JELD-WEN during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors own 95.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on JELD shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on JELD-WEN from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. StockNews.com lowered JELD-WEN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on JELD-WEN from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on JELD-WEN from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on JELD-WEN from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.40.

Shares of JELD stock opened at $16.38 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.22 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.32 and a 200 day moving average of $17.33. JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.02 and a 1 year high of $21.75.

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $959.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $972.62 million. JELD-WEN had a return on equity of 15.78% and a net margin of 0.47%. As a group, research analysts expect that JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells wood, metal, and composite materials doors, windows, and related building products in North America and Europe. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; stile and rail doors; and wood, vinyl, and wood composite windows.

